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Christopher Arnell
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One clarification because I've already seen some people jump to this conclusion:

This essay is not arguing that the 58 documents prove Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

It asks a different question:

Should journalists decide which evidence and presidential arguments the public is allowed to see before reaching its own conclusions?

If you're interested in my broader argument about the 2020 election itself, I covered that separately in One Nation Under Fraud: Trump Wins 2020 Under 2016 Rules.

https://mrchrisarnell.com/p/one-nation-under-fraud-pt1

The two essays complement each other. One examines whether the rules of the game changed. This one examines who controls the information about the game.

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