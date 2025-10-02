This Is the Moment We Rebuild

They had a fifty-year head start.

They built the institutions. They trained the teachers. They wrote the scripts, seeded the nonprofits, installed judges, programmed the platforms, and programmed unsuspecting citizens. While normal people were working, raising kids, paying taxes, and trusting the process, they built a system designed to replace the very culture that made this country free. And they’re proud of it.

They sterilize children and call it care.

They excuse violence and call it justice.

They censor truth and call it safety.

And they dare you to push back.

They kill us for disagreeing with their socialist worldview.

But here’s what they didn’t expect: that the backlash would think long-term.

That we wouldn’t just rage online.

That we’d build.

Not a reaction. A replacement.

Because for all their manipulation, all their control, they still haven’t figured out how to mass-produce clarity. They can’t algorithm authenticity. They can’t fake conviction. And they cannot manufacture truth.

That’s our advantage.

But only if we build something strong enough to carry it.

We don’t match their machine. We don’t mimic it.

We build the counterattack.

❝ We’re not going to be able to just defeat Trump. We’re going to have to transform this country. ❞ — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Why I’m Doing This

I didn’t start writing because I needed an outlet. I’ve had one for years, online and offline. Forums. Message boards. Longform debates from back in the days when people actually read what they argued about.

This isn’t about my voice. It’s about why I can’t stay quiet anymore.

Something has shifted, not quietly or slowly. But loudly. Deliberately. And now it surrounds us.

You feel it in the cities. You hear it in the classrooms. You see it in the hollow eyes of kids who can’t tell you who they are, what’s real, or why everything feels like it’s falling apart.

We live in a country where boys are being sterilized and told it’s self-expression, where entire cities excuse criminality because accountability is now considered oppressive. Where censorship is enforced under the banner of compassion, and the people telling the truth are branded as dangerous.

What’s worse? The silence.

The people who built this system are no longer hiding. They’re publishing books. Taking selfies at symposiums. Signing grants. And if you dare speak against them, you find out very quickly how much of your speech was only ever leased.

They have the money. They have the media. They have NGOs, Ivy League pipelines, and entire AI systems designed to smother dissent before it gains traction.

But for all their reach, they don’t have the one thing that can’t be bought, coded, or corrupted.

The truth.

And the truth is still radioactive, if it’s carried by something with structure, stamina, and teeth.

That’s what I’m building.

❝ The riots are a response to 400 years of systemic oppression. ❞ — MSNBC commentators, summer 2020

What I’m Building

This isn’t just a newsletter. It’s not a brand.

It’s the foundation for a nonprofit institution, built to outlast headlines, cancel mobs, media cycles, and political seasons.

I’m not here to go viral.

I’m here to build something permanent.

At its core, the mission comprises three key components: education, media, and activist training. Together, they form a comprehensive counter to the system that’s rotting our culture from within.

The Educational Arm: Teach What Schools Won’t

We’re developing curriculum, actual curriculum, not TikTok lectures and “equity” lesson plans.

We’re teaching what the system erased: historical accuracy, fundamental economic principles, cause and effect, cultural literacy, and unfiltered logic. Not to indoctrinate, but to deprogram.

We’ll start digital. Modular lessons. Video explainers. Downloadable tools for churches, homeschools, private networks, and anyone trying to give young minds something tangible to stand on.

Eventually, it becomes scalable. Train-the-trainer models. Accreditation pipelines. The kind of stuff the Left has done for decades, while conservatives tweeted memes and called it activism.

We’re not filling gaps. We’re rebuilding the foundation.

The Media Arm: Tell the Stories the Media Hides

Most Americans are only two clicks away from the truth.

But they never get there, because the system made sure they don’t know where to look.

Algorithms hide it. Editors filter it. Sponsors kill it.

Our job isn’t just to say what others won’t. It’s to say it in a way that breaks the script.

We’ll build content that slices through the fog, writing, video, and audio that doesn’t pander, doesn’t rage-bait, and doesn’t beg for approval. This isn’t viral outrage. This is uncomfortable clarity, backed by data, pattern recognition, and the ability to say what everyone else is too afraid to say first.

The Activist Arm: Train the Next Builders

We don’t need more followers. We need founders.

We’re creating pipelines to identify, train, and launch writers, coders, creatives, and organizers who can speak fluently in the language of reality, and who know how to structure systems that last.

You don’t win by yelling louder. You win by replacing broken institutions with ones that work. That’s what we’ll train people to do.

The Left has its foundations. Their campuses. Their fellowships.

This is how we build ours.

I’ve already begun early conversations with educators, media veterans, and advisors who believe in this mission and want to help shape what comes next. This isn’t casual. It’s serious, strategic, and built to last.

What’s Working Already

This isn’t theory. It’s already in motion.

This Substack broke into Substack’s Top 100 in U.S. Politics and the Bestseller’s List with no ad budget, no blue check amplification, and no institutional lift. Just truth, packaged with structure.

Over two thousand people read these essays every day.

Close to 2,000 subscribers, including more than 130 paying members, have already joined. And one reader stepped up with a $1,200 donation to join The Resistance Core, not because he needed content, but because he saw what I’m building and said, “That needs to exist.”

Pieces like An Inconvenient Black Truth, The Making of a Campus Radical, and Why the Left Had to Kill Charlie Kirk weren’t written to impress the algorithm. They were written to wake people up, and they did.

This works.

Now it’s time to scale.

The Step-by-Step Roadmap

You don’t fight a system this entrenched with vibes and content. You fight it with architecture.

Here’s how we build it.

Phase 1: Foundation & Legitimacy (0–12 months)

Legally form the nonprofit

Build the board and infrastructure

Outline the first stage of curriculum development

Expand the subscriber base and Resistance Core

Secure base-level funding through small and major gifts

Phase 2: Expansion & Reach (12–24 months)

Launch pilot education programs (homeschool kits, digital courses)

Expand into short-form video, audio, and social storytelling

Recruit and mentor the first cohort of young builders

Begin forming strategic donor partnerships and grant proposals

Phase 3: Scale & Permanence (24–48 months)

Establish a permanent HQ for training, production, and leadership events

Expand educational content nationwide

Launch revenue-generating arms (books, events, licensing)

Solidify the nonprofit’s independent sustainability

This isn’t about chasing relevance. It’s about building resilience.

❝ We need to disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure. ❞ — BLM official website, 2020 (since removed)

What I Need

I can keep writing. But writing alone won’t build the institution. That requires real fuel.

If you believe in this mission, here’s how you can help:

Become a Paid Subscriber

Keeps the fire burning.

https://mrchr.is/help

Join the Resistance Core ($1200/year)

Fund the infrastructure.

https://mrchr.is/resist

Make a One-Time Gift

Sometimes, a single spark can light up the whole field.

https://mrchr.is/give

If you’re someone with significant resources and want to build something that can’t be canceled, shadowbanned, or silenced, I'd like to talk to you. The foundation is here. Now it’s time to lay the bricks.

This Isn’t About Going Viral. It’s About Outlasting the Virus.

The Left built its machine while we were playing nice.

They ensured the next generation knew how to march, organize, infiltrate, and fundraise, while ours was told to sit down, be tolerant, and let the process unfold.

Well, the process is broken.

And we’re done waiting.

This isn’t a content strategy.

It’s the start of a cultural reconstruction.

The war for truth has no backbenchers.

You’re either part of the rebuild or watching from the bleachers, hoping someone else does it.

You already know what side I’m on.

Let’s get to work.

Best regards,

Christopher Arnell

