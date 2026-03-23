“Momentum is rarely one big moment. More often, it is small things finally starting to add up.”

I want to give you a quick update on a few things that are starting to move, because none of this grows on its own.

Individually, these are small developments. Taken together, they point to something in the making. The work is spreading, people are responding, and we are closer to pushing this into a much stronger position than it may appear.

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If This Piece Stayed With You, Share It

If you read An Inconvenient Black Truth and it stayed with you, I have a simple ask.

Share it with someone else.

You do not need to explain it or defend it. Just pass it along to someone who might actually think about it. That could be a Restack, a share on a different social media platform, a text, an email, or a quiet share to one person you trust.

That piece is one of the clearest examples of the kind of work I want to keep doing. It is direct, it says what it means, and it does not soften the point to make it more comfortable.

Content like that does not spread because of algorithms. It spreads because one person decides it is worth sending to another.

That is still how this works.

The Petition Just Crossed 100

The petition picked up 25 new signatures and crossed the 100 mark. Thank you to all who stepped up.

That matters more than it sounds.

Once a petition reaches 100 signatures, Change.org automatically sends a notification to the listed decision maker. One complaint is easy to ignore. A growing number of signatures makes it harder to overlook.

This is the point where it moves from being invisible to being acknowledged.

That does not guarantee action. It does not suddenly fix anything. But it does create a layer of official pressure and moves the issue out of private frustration and into the public record.

That was the point from the beginning.

Not new laws. Not more programs. Just enforcing the laws already on the books so taxpayer money stops disappearing without consequence.

If you have not signed yet, it takes about 10 seconds and costs nothing:

Sign the Petition: https://www.change.org/enforce-federal-audit-laws

Why 250 Matters

We are now at 229 paid subscribers.

That is real progress. It also puts us within reach of something that changes how this grows.

The target is 250.

That number is not arbitrary. When paid subscriptions come in steadily or in bursts, it affects visibility on Substack. I have been on the Rising in U.S. Politics list a number of times before when that kind of momentum kicked in.

That exposure matters. It puts the work in front of new readers. Some of those readers subscribe. Some of those become paid. That is how this compounds over time.

I also want to be direct about something.

My goal is not to keep asking like this indefinitely. The goal is to reach a level where this is stable enough that I can focus fully on building it out. That includes the larger vision behind this work, from long-form writing to video, research, and the broader platform I’ve been working toward.

I have real skin in the game here. I have traded stability to pursue this because I believe it matters. I still take on outside work where I can, and I do my best to live lean and make it all work, but I’ve made a conscious decision to prioritize this over safer options.

That is not a complaint. It is simply the reality of what it takes to build something like this from the ground up.

So the difference between 229 and 250 is not just 21 people.

It is the difference between hovering just below the threshold and pushing into a level where this becomes more stable, more visible, and able to grow without constant pressure.

Right now, we are close enough to see it.

We are not across it yet.

What’s Best Next

The best way to spread the word is for this Substack to show up on the Rising in U.S. Politics Top 100. If you have been reading and getting value from this, there are three simple ways to help push it forward.

Share An Inconvenient Black Truth or any other piece you like

Sign the petition if you have not yet

Become a paid subscriber if you are able

Each of these matters on its own. Together, they create momentum.

None of this requires a big move. It is smaller actions, taken seriously and repeated, that build something durable over time.

That is how this grows.

And right now, we are close enough that a small push actually makes a difference.

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