Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
10h

Excellent summary. Arnell meet Brackens post today. Bracken, meet Arnell.

Two distinct views of war and how they are won.

This is why I subscribe to Substack.

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A Curious Mind's avatar
A Curious Mind
8h

Jan. 6, 2026 Iranian Rial to U.S. Dollar 42,050 to 1.0

April 3, 2026 Iranian Rial to U.S. Dollar 1,319,175 to 1.0

Conversion Rate 1 Iranian Rial = 0.000000758 U.S. Dollars (as of April 3, 2026)

Most reporting systems cannot show that many zeros so they just report it as 0.00.

As a result of the collapse of the Iranian currency (the Rial) the price of a loaf of bread (if you can find one) in Iran, in real terms, has gone from the equivalent of US$0.50 (cents) to US$15.00 (dollars), in the last several months. It comes as no surprise then that the civilian population of Iran is demonstrating, and dying, in the streets. Yet the regime persists. Why?

Ideological fervor backed up by hard currency reserves and crypto.

I have read that Iran relies on oil sales for 90% of its foreign exchange earnings, which are vital to its economy especially now that the Iranian currency is worthless. (Calls to mind pictures of Germans at the end of WWII pushing wheelbarrows full of German Marks through the streets of Berlin to buy groceries). And that the regime and Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) control 90 of that.

The regime has maintained loyalty among its enforcers (IRGC, Basij) through payment in hard currency and/or providiing favorable exchange rates. Yet billions of hard currency is flowing out of Iran. This suggests the elites are getting their money out of the country while they can.

In the final analysis, Iran is a financial war.

Clearly, degrading Iran's military capability, and severely restricting its sale of oil, will have a dramatic impact on the regime's ability to wage war, but will it be enough to bring about victory?

What would you do if the price of bread had increased 31 fold in a matter of months?

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