I assumed An Inconvenient Black Truth would have a short life.

That is usually how it goes with essays that touch a nerve. There is an initial burst of attention, a predictable round of outrage, a few denunciations, and then silence. Sometimes the topic burns out. Sometimes people learn quickly that speaking plainly carries social costs. Either way, controversial writing tends to fade.

I expected the same outcome here. What I did not expect was what the data showed months later.

That is why reintroducing it now matters. Most people reading me today were not on the list when it first went out, and the essay has quietly become a reference point in conversations I keep seeing. If newer readers never got the foundation, they are left trying to understand later arguments without the original frame.

A Detail That Changes the Story

There is one fact that matters more than most readers realize. When I published the essay on July 29, 2025, the first email went out to 229 subscribers. That was the entire audience at the time.

Today, the audience is almost 10x that size. Many people reading me now never received that original email. They did not scroll past the essay. They never saw it. So when the piece resurfaces today, it is not nostalgia. It is discovery. For newer readers, it is a missing chapter they keep hearing referenced and finally decide to read for themselves.

As of December 12, 2025, the essay has been viewed more than 101,000 times, despite originally going out to 229 subscribers.

That context is crucial because it explains why I decided to look at the day-by-day traffic rather than rely on impressions.

What I Expected to See

Most posts follow a simple curve. There is a spike, then a rapid decline, then a long flat tail. Unless the writer keeps pushing the link, attention moves on. This is not a judgment. It is how human attention works.

If An Inconvenient Black Truth were like most controversial essays, it would have done its work and quietly disappeared.

That is not what happened.

What the Numbers Actually Show

Using GA4, I pulled the daily view data through December 12, 2025. In mid to late November, the essay was still drawing steady traffic. Not a flood, but consistent readers finding it anyway.

Then, in early December, the pattern changed. Views did not merely hold. They climbed. In a matter of days, traffic moved from roughly a hundred or so views per day into the several-hundred range. One day crossed six hundred. The following days remained elevated.

There was no new email blast. No promotion. No coordinated push. The essay simply reentered circulation.

That shape matters. It is not the pattern of a post people glanced at once and forgot. It is the pattern of a post people keep returning to, sharing, and sending to someone else.

This Is Not Virality

The word “viral” gets used too loosely. Viral content behaves like a firework. It explodes, burns bright, and disappears. It is powered by novelty and emotion.

What I was seeing was different. Consistent views and a second wave months later indicate rediscovery, not hype. Readers were finding the essay through other paths. They discovered my work elsewhere, noticed the essay referenced, or heard someone mention it, and then went looking for it on their own.

That is how reference material behaves. Not outrage content.

Why This Essay Behaves Like a Reference Point

The original essay opens with a simple, testable challenge:

Name one place, one town, one neighborhood, or one school that was predominantly white, absorbed a wave of ghetto Black culture, and came out better on the other side.

That is not a slogan. It is a request for a counterexample. It forces the discussion out of moral posturing and into observable reality.

The essay then makes a distinction many people avoid saying aloud. It separates race from culture. It states plainly that many Black Americans reject ghetto culture and often pay a social price for doing so. It draws on Thomas Sowell’s historical work to show that the behaviors now defended as “authentic” did not originate in Africa or slavery, but in a dysfunctional Southern subculture that later became racialized and politically protected.

It also names institutions and consequences. Schools that shift from instruction to crowd control. Retailers that lock merchandise or leave entire neighborhoods. Corporations that quietly rewrite rules to filter behavior they cannot publicly discuss. Whether a reader agrees with every conclusion or not, the structure is clear. A claim is made, evidence is presented, and a counterexample is invited.

That structure is hard to replace with a slogan. You can disagree with it, but you cannot easily pretend it is incoherent.

The Quiet Way People Share It

Another reason the essay resurfaces without fanfare is how people share it.

Most readers do not broadcast it publicly. They send it privately. They drop it into a group chat. They bookmark it. They come back later to reread a section that put language to something they have already seen.

Silence is often mistaken for indifference. In 2025, silence more often signals caution. There are subjects where even reading the wrong thing can invite accusations. So people act accordingly. They share carefully.

If you want to understand why certain essays keep coming back, watch what people circulate quietly, not what they perform loudly.

What This Says About the Moment We Are In

People are not starved for more slogans. They are starved for language that describes reality without euphemism.

Much of modern politics, particularly within the Democrat Party and the institutions aligned with it, relies on moral framing rather than measurable outcomes. If every failure is explained as systemic racism, then behavior is never examined and accountability is never required. If every critique is labeled hateful, the people living with the consequences are told to remain silent.

Culture is dangerous to that framework because culture implies choices, standards, discipline, and consequences. It implies that outcomes follow behavior more reliably than they follow narratives.

Even readers who dislike my conclusions often recognize that the question itself has been dodged for a long time. Questions like that do not disappear. They wait. They circulate. They return when official explanations no longer match what people see in their daily lives.

A Note for Newer Readers

If you subscribed after July 2025, you likely never saw An Inconvenient Black Truth when it first went out to those 229 people. That is part of why it keeps being rediscovered now.

If you want to read the original essay in full, you can find it here.

I did not write that essay expecting it to last. I expected a brief storm and then silence.

Instead, readers keep finding it. They keep passing it along. They keep returning to it when they want language for something they have been told not to notice.

That is the real story. Readers decide what survives over time. And when an essay survives without being pushed, it is usually because it is doing a job the rest of the culture refuses to do.

