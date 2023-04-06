Arnell’s Substack

I investigate the things you're not supposed to talk about.

From $27 donor illusions to performative politics, I dig into the data, language, and media spin that prop up fake narratives and manufactured consent. Whether it's politicians who perform for cameras or campaigns that mask laundering as "grassroots," I follow the receipts—and I call it like it is.

If you're tired of being lied to with a smile and sold theater dressed as truth, you're in the right place.

No fluff. No filters. Just clarity, backed by evidence and a little edge.

If you appreciate sharp, high-end content that exposes what liberals and Democrats are really up to, subscribing is the best way to support this work. Everything here is free — no paywalls, no gimmicks — but your subscription helps keep the heat on and the truth flowing. Don’t miss a single update.

One person doing the work the media won’t. Exposing patterns, connecting dots, and calling out how Democrats and liberals shape the narrative. High-effort, no spin.
