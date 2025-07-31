Subscribe
I Wrote Something Dangerous. And You Made It Explode.
I don’t need millions of fans. I need a handful who believe.
4 hrs ago
•
Christopher Arnell
Arnell’s Substack
An Inconvenient Black Truth
Has any majority-white area ever improved after an influx of ghetto Black culture, in terms of quality of life, safety, or community strength?
Jul 30
•
Christopher Arnell
Arnell’s Substack
From Slave Trade to Kool-Aid
How the Democrat Party replaced chains with slogans—and still profits off the manipulation of Black minds
Jul 13
•
Christopher Arnell
Arnell’s Substack
June 2025
Rules for Thee, Not for (D)
When Democrats wage war, bypass Congress, or sign executive orders, it’s leadership. When Trump does it, it’s fascism — because the media tells you so…
Jun 23
•
Christopher Arnell
Arnell’s Substack
America’s New Dictators: They March, They Burn, They Vote Democrat
If your “REVOLUTION” is sponsored by NGOs, the media, and federal agencies — it’s not a revolution. It’s enforcement.
Jun 15
•
Christopher Arnell
Arnell’s Substack
The Radical Pipeline: How 1970s Domestic Terrorists Shaped Today’s Democrat Party
How a Network of 1970s Domestic Terroists, Revolutionaries, and Cuban-Trained Activists Became the Policy Architects, Mentors, and Power Brokers of the…
Jun 9
•
Christopher Arnell
Arnell’s Substack
The Daycare Lie: How Feminism Outsourced Childhood
How Policy, Profit, and Pride Conspired to Abandon America’s Children
Jun 1
•
Christopher Arnell
Arnell’s Substack
May 2025
The Silent Coup: How Democrats Use School Boards to Subvert the Will of the People
Through strategic donations and political operatives, Democrats are transforming school boards into ideological weapons against the American family.
May 9
•
Christopher Arnell
Arnell’s Substack
They Log Your Sexuality for Inclusion But Not for Justice
The government tracks your identity for healthcare, funding, and corporate DEI but refuses to collect that same data when children are abused. Why?
May 3
•
Christopher Arnell
Arnell’s Substack
April 2025
The Demographics of Denial: How Islam’s Radical Minority Outnumbers America
What Europe’s Collapse Means for America's Future - Demographics, Denial and the Slow Death of Freedom
Apr 26
•
Christopher Arnell
Arnell’s Substack
Congress Just Crossed a Border to Undermine Ours
A Democrat engineered takeover designed to break the system and keep them in power forever.
Apr 21
•
Christopher Arnell
Arnell’s Substack
The Democrat ENEMIES WITHIN
How the Party of So-Called “Democracy” Became the Party of Treason
Apr 20
•
Christopher Arnell
Arnell’s Substack
