Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Home
Support the Mission
Archive
Leaderboard
About
I Wrote Something Dangerous. And You Made It Explode.
I don’t need millions of fans. I need a handful who believe.
  
Christopher Arnell
1
An Inconvenient Black Truth
Has any majority-white area ever improved after an influx of ghetto Black culture, in terms of quality of life, safety, or community strength?
  
Christopher Arnell
11
From Slave Trade to Kool-Aid
How the Democrat Party replaced chains with slogans—and still profits off the manipulation of Black minds
  
Christopher Arnell

June 2025

Rules for Thee, Not for (D)
When Democrats wage war, bypass Congress, or sign executive orders, it’s leadership. When Trump does it, it’s fascism — because the media tells you so…
  
Christopher Arnell
America’s New Dictators: They March, They Burn, They Vote Democrat
If your “REVOLUTION” is sponsored by NGOs, the media, and federal agencies — it’s not a revolution. It’s enforcement.
  
Christopher Arnell
The Radical Pipeline: How 1970s Domestic Terrorists Shaped Today’s Democrat Party
How a Network of 1970s Domestic Terroists, Revolutionaries, and Cuban-Trained Activists Became the Policy Architects, Mentors, and Power Brokers of the…
  
Christopher Arnell
The Daycare Lie: How Feminism Outsourced Childhood
How Policy, Profit, and Pride Conspired to Abandon America’s Children
  
Christopher Arnell

May 2025

April 2025

The Demographics of Denial: How Islam’s Radical Minority Outnumbers America
What Europe’s Collapse Means for America's Future - Demographics, Denial and the Slow Death of Freedom
  
Christopher Arnell
Congress Just Crossed a Border to Undermine Ours
A Democrat engineered takeover designed to break the system and keep them in power forever.
  
Christopher Arnell
The Democrat ENEMIES WITHIN
How the Party of So-Called “Democracy” Became the Party of Treason
  
Christopher Arnell
© 2025 Christopher Arnell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture