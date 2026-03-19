Hi. How are you? I’m asking because most people are pretending everything is fine.

New Format

I’ve been testing a new format over the past week, and I need your feedback.

Shorter, more direct essays.

Less build-up. More punch.

So far, 7 of them are live, including a 4-part series that breaks down how modern protest movements are actually organized and funded.

Here’s what’s up:

The Protest Series

Insta-Agitator

Protest Inc.

Cla$h App

Protest U

Standalone Shorts

Morality On-Demand

Betting Against the House

The Democrats’ Coalition of Fear

I need your honest feedback.

Do you like the shorter format?

Do you hate it?

Do you want more of it or less?

I’m planning to do both long-form and short-form going forward, but I can lean either way depending on what you think.

I am personally a long-format kind of guy, so the shorter stuff is new territory for me.

If you sign it, reply and tell me you did. I read every response.

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The Petition

I also want to bring something back to your attention.

I put together a petition focused on enforcing existing federal audit laws.

Not new laws. Not new programs.

Just enforcing the ones already on the books so taxpayer money stops disappearing into a black hole.

This hasn’t gotten the attention it should.

If you’ve ever looked at government spending and thought, “How does nobody check this?”

That’s exactly the point of this.

It takes about 10 seconds to sign. It’s free. And it actually helps push the issue into the open.

Sign the Petition: https://www.change.org/enforce-federal-audit-laws

The Videos

I also dropped two videos in Notes this past week.

I’ll be doing more of these going forward.

I’ve always been better on paper than on camera. Writing gives me time to think, refine, tighten things up.

Video is different. It’s more raw.

But at some point, you just hit record and go.

That’s where I’m at right now.

Everything above is what I’ve been building.

What comes next is why it matters.

The Ask

I want to be honest with you about why I do this.

I truly believe we are at a turning point in this country and in the world. And I believe that if the Democrat Party gets back into power in its current form, we are in serious trouble.

That is why I write.

Twenty years ago, I had a blog that drew more than a million views in a year. Back then, I could not figure out how to grow it into something sustainable. I could not figure out how to make money from it, support my family, and keep going without feeling like I was going to starve trying.

So I let it go.

But I never really let it go.

For twenty years, that stayed in the back of my mind. The what ifs. The thought that maybe I had my hands on something important and walked away from it because I could not see a path forward. The regret of not finding a way.

I do not want to make that mistake again.

What I am asking is for you to join me on this journey. To fight back with me. To support this mission, because at this point, I do not see it as just mine. I see it as ours.

You read my work. You know I am not just churning out content. You know I have a way of putting things together that people do not always see at first, but once they read it, something clicks. They see it. They feel it. They know exactly what I mean.

That matters.

And this matters.

There is a reason I do not put the paid pitch at the top of every article like so many people do. I put it at the end. Do you know why? Because I would rather risk losing the subscription than lose the chance for you to read the work. I would rather give you the substance first and trust that if it means something to you, you will step up.

That is how important this is to me.

I give all of this away for free in the hope that enough people will recognize what I am trying to build and decide to help carry it.

Some of you already have, and I am deeply grateful for that.

But I need more of you to step up, because the truth is, I am hurting.

Not someday. Now.

If you met me in person, I think you would see it right away. I am the kind of person who gives and gives and keeps going. But for this to work, I need more in return from the people who believe in it.

So this is my direct ask.

Please become a paid subscriber. Please support this work. Please help me keep building this into something real, something lasting, something that pushes back while there is still time to push back.

Please do not let me down.

Because letting this fail is not just letting me down. It is letting down the future we are supposed to be fighting for, and the generations that will have to live with what we leave behind.

That is the ask.

And I mean every word of it.

If this has meant something to you, here is how you can step up:

Become a Paid Subscriber

That’s the biggest one. It keeps this sustainable.

https://mrchr.is/help

Make a One-Time Donation

If a subscription is not the right fit, you can still support the work directly.

https://mrchr.is/give

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That helps this reach people who would never see it otherwise.

This only works if we, the people, decide it matters.

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