Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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Tom Schafer's avatar
Tom Schafer
5h

Keep both. Write the long format and then dump it into a LLM and ask it to shorten it. Edit that one as needed, making sure it didn't leave out the most important points/takeaways, and post it.

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April's avatar
April
6h

I love the short format. I usually read on short breaks at work and I don’t have time to read the whole long ones then.

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