History rarely gives a country the luxury of knowing what might have been. But the 2024 election came close. Half the country wanted to preserve the machinery of managed decline, convinced that slogans could substitute for outcomes. The other half decided that government had grown too confident in its own incompetence and reached for the off switch. If the first group had prevailed, America today would look less like a republic that corrected course and more like a corporate board meeting in Brussels.

The Administrative Mirage

By 2023, Washington had stopped behaving like a capital city and begun to resemble a holding company. Agencies wrote regulations the way marketing departments write mission statements—grand, vague, and self-congratulatory. Congress nodded, the press applauded, and citizens paid for the applause.

The Environmental Protection Agency was a case study in bureaucratic inflation. Between 2015 and 2023 it issued more than 4,000 pages of new guidance and “risk evaluations,” most of which evaluated everything except actual risk. Chemical safety was no longer about chemistry; it was about compliance.

That changed when Lee Zeldin took the helm in January 2025. Under his leadership, the agency proposed in September to refocus risk evaluations on specific uses and exposure pathways, and in October announced it had cleared more than 3,000 chemical-risk notifications under TSCA Section 8(e). It was not glamorous, but it was the kind of efficiency that decides which plants open and which jobs survive.

Had the previous administration remained in office, that backlog would still be growing, padded with press releases about “environmental justice” and “sustainability” while actual environmental progress sat in committee.

The NGO Roundabout

For decades, American foreign aid has been less about development abroad and more about activism at home. USAID is the perfect example. In FY 2023 it managed more than $40 billion across thousands of programs, much of it routed through layers of NGOs and contractors. Auditors and congressional staff have long warned that a large share of those funds recycle through the same consulting firms and “advocacy partners” that shape domestic policy debates.

That cycle broke only when the 2025 reforms required quarterly audits and direct accounting for every sub-grantee. Within six months, dozens of nonprofit shells dissolved because they could not document any purpose beyond moving money. Had the Democrats kept control, that loop would still be humming quietly in the background, redistributing taxpayer funds through Geneva and back into American politics under the banner of “equity.”

The Speech Police

One of the more revealing tests of power is how a government defines the word “safety.” Under the previous administration, safety meant supervision. The Department of Homeland Security partnered with universities and think tanks to identify what it called “harmful narratives.” Translation: ordinary people expressing political opinions online.

Documents released in early 2025 confirmed that the so-called Election Integrity Partnership—a coalition of government officials, academics, and social-media executives—had been flagging and suppressing posts during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles. The First Amendment was treated as a suggestion rather than a standard.

If that model had remained intact, the country would be having a very different conversation about “free speech” today, assuming we could have it at all. Twitter might have been litigated into silence or strangled by advertising boycotts. The government would not need to censor anyone directly; it would simply redefine acceptable conversation and let compliance do the rest.

The irony, of course, is that the people who warn most loudly about “authoritarianism” are usually the ones most eager to centralize authority over speech.

The Ritual of Waste

Bureaucratic waste rarely disappears on its own; it has to be embarrassed into retreat. According to the GAO, agencies made about $162 billion in improper payments in FY 2024—over- or under-payments, or payments to ineligible recipients. That is roughly 2–3 percent of total federal outlays, the size of a mid-sized national economy.

Reforms now force agencies to justify overhead and cut duplicative “outreach” grants—many of which once funded studies to evaluate other grants. Billions were saved in the first quarter alone. In most workplaces that would be called insanity; in Washington, it used to be a career path.

This is what the Founders feared when they warned about a government large enough to supply all your needs. It eventually decides that you are one of them.

A War That Never Happened

From June 13 to 24, 2025, Iran and Israel traded direct strikes, and every analyst on television predicted a new Middle East war. Under a different administration, that forecast would have become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Previous presidents learned that there is no faster way to look “presidential” than to start managing a crisis.

This time was different. Within days, the White House pushed both governments toward a cease-fire and ordered an audit of U.S. backchannels that had enabled escalation. Policy driven by inertia was replaced with policy guided by intent. The headlines called it reckless restraint; historians may call it discipline.

The Numbers No One Can Deny

Results are a better argument than rhetoric. Early 2025 brought modest improvement for Black workers before a late-summer slowdown. By August, the Black unemployment rate was about 7.5 percent, and Black homeownership hovered near 44 percent, essentially unchanged from previous years. According to the Census Bureau, real Black household income declined 3.3 percent in 2024, even as overall median income stayed flat.

Those are not miracles or failures; they are the reality of policy choices finally colliding with arithmetic. Opportunity expands when regulation lightens and employers are allowed to grow. The political class that profits from managing inequality cannot afford for people to outgrow their dependence. Programs are power, and dependency is their currency. When individuals start thriving on their own, they threaten the entire business model of bureaucratic compassion.

The Road Not Taken

If Trump had lost, the United States would now resemble Western Europe—high energy costs, restricted speech, and layers of bureaucracy congratulating themselves for saving society from freedom. Gasoline would be near eight dollars a gallon, power grids would be rationing “usage days,” and the same officials who failed to manage inflation would be holding climate conferences about “sustainable austerity.”

We avoided that, but only barely. Bureaucracies don’t die. They hibernate. Every one of them is waiting for the next progressive administration to wake them from their nap and hand them the checkbook again. The administrative state is like kudzu; even when you burn it back, the roots are still there.

Why My Voice Exists and Why It Needs You

I started saying these things in my early thirties. I am fifty-seven now. I live with the regret that I did not keep going when it mattered most. I felt unheard. I measured my work by the silence after I hit publish and called it failure. I walked away. That decision did not just cost me. It cost my kids, my wife, the readers who needed a voice that did not flinch, and me most of all.

In 2006 I wrote One Million Dead and The Fear of a Black Republican. I told it how it was. The facts were rough. The conclusions were uncomfortable. I did not sand the edges. Then life crowded in, and I decided the quiet meant I was wrong. I should have stuck to my guns. The spark I felt back then was real. It is still real now. The magic never left. I connect the dots. I always have.

Here is a header image from my original site in 2006. ;-)

It makes sense when you know my background. I worked as a mechanic on large-format printing presses. I have also spent my entire life analyzing, quite literally, everything. I learned to read a system, identify its weak points, and fix what was broken. That is what I am doing here. I decipher. I repair. I put the pieces in order so the truth can run clean.

Independence is not a hobby. It takes records, research tools, and a considerable amount of time. None of that is funded by the institutions I criticize. I am willing to pay the price, even if it means I go out broke and hungry. If that is what it takes, so be it. I would rather be truthful than comfortable.

But I also know this: if you want more of the work that tells the story straight, it has to be sustainable. My Substack needs to grow. The finances need to grow. Otherwise, I am cooked, and the work slows when it should be accelerating.

I told it like it was then. I tell it like it is now. I am not quitting again.

Help Build the Nonprofit — Start by Sustaining the Work Here

This project only scales if it stands on its own two feet. The goal is a nonprofit with two arms: one that teaches, researches, and archives the truth; and another that defends it in the real world. To get there, this Substack must be strong, steady, and funded. Every subscriber, every gift, every Founding Member moves us from “one writer” to an institution that trains others, produces evidence, and withstands pressure.

Thank You to Current Paid Subscribers

Your support is the signal that this work matters. It told me to keep going when it would have been easier to step back. It gave this project credibility, reach, and momentum. I am grateful for every subscription, every share, and every note that says, “Keep writing.” If you’re able, consider upgrading or inviting one person you respect to join because you asked.

Eight dollars a month is how we build the runway. It funds reporting, data work, editing, and outreach that grows a real audience. It is also the bridge to the nonprofit structure: board formation, bylaws, filings, initial staff, and baseline operating costs. If you want this to grow into a durable public institution, it starts here.

Make a One-Time Gift

If monthly support is not possible, a one-time gift still matters. It covers legal and filing costs for the nonprofit, research tools, FOIA fees, design and visuals, and the infrastructure that keeps this platform independent. Every dollar shortens the distance between today’s work and a fully built 501(c)(3) + 501(c)(4) pair that can teach, investigate, and defend.

Join The Resistance Core

If you can do more, this is where it has leverage. Founding Members at $1,200 a year or $100 a month are not buying access. You are underwriting the nonprofit launch: seed funding for curriculum, investigative series with receipts, and a training track for young researchers and writers who can carry this forward. This is how we move from a voice to a framework.

What Your Support Builds Next

The nonprofit foundation: filings, governance, and initial operating budget

A public education arm that teaches people how to spot propaganda and verify claims

Investigation and data work that produces audit-grade reports, not hot takes

An outreach and training pipeline so new voices learn the craft and standards

If You Cannot Give

You can still help. Share the post. Forward it to two people. Talk about it in the rooms you already influence. A single introduction can change the trajectory more than any algorithm ever will.

Sign Up for the Boost Page — Free

Join the free Boost list to amplify new posts and allied creators when they drop. It costs nothing and keeps the ecosystem alive.

Do not wait for someone else to build the thing we need. That is how we lost ground the first time. We build it now, together, and we build it to last.

