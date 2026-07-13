Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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Christopher Arnell
8h

Black America does not need more excuses, softer standards, or another generation of politicians getting rich by explaining failure. It needs honesty, order, fathers, discipline, education, and consequences.

Which part of that is supposed to be racist?

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Burnt taco's avatar
Burnt taco
5h

Another great analysis Chris.

Perhaps we could solve the black equality problem with massive reparations. Sure.

Mo money for the race baiters should fix the decades of Democrat gaslighting by social program entitlement and imprisonment.

Can’t wait for the commie wing of the dems to lather up Sharpton to cry fo mo.

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