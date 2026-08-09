Good writing does not distribute itself. Neither does the truth.

I have been saying some version of the same thing since Donald Trump returned to office: do not waste this moment.

We were handed something rare. Not a permanent victory, and certainly not permission to go back to sleep. We were handed a window.

Millions of Americans who once trusted the media no longer do. Parents who assumed schools were basically harmless have started looking more closely at what their children are being taught. Immigration, censorship, race, crime, political Islam, government dependency and ideological capture are being discussed in ways that were much harder to discuss openly a decade ago.

Trump helped break the seal, but Trump cannot do the rest for us. Presidents leave. Institutions remain. Universities, media companies, bureaucracies, foundations, NGOs and political machines do not pack up because Republicans win an election. The people who spend their lives shaping culture do not suddenly decide to take four years off.

That is why I have said from the beginning that we cannot waste this moment. Yet here we are, still fucking around.

I returned to writing when Trump was inaugurated for his second term after being mostly away from it for almost twenty years. I have written about that elsewhere, so I am not going to turn this into another autobiography. The relevant part is simple: I came back because I thought the moment required more than sitting around complaining about what somebody else should do.

At this point, the archive is large enough to answer one question pretty conclusively: the writing is not the problem.

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How Much Harder Would You Like Me to Work?

Look at July. In one month I published When Islam Metastasizes, Conservative Media Has a Gatekeeper Problem Too, The Lottery of Lies, Did Blacks Fight to Be Equal, Exempt, or Extinct?, Sowell of a Nation, The Messenger, The Truth, the Whole Truth, and Nothing but Our Truth, Nigga, Nigger, and Niggardly, The War on Attention, and McHammad’s.

Ten essays in one month. These were not ten recycled summaries of something Trump said that morning. They covered Islam, race, political language, government lotteries, Thomas Sowell, media gatekeeping, propaganda, culture and the economics of independent writing. Some required days of research.

The readership tells me something important. Most of those essays landed somewhere around 1,300 to 2,200 views, with open rates generally in the low to mid 30s. Sowell of a Nation reached about 2,210 views. Did Blacks Fight to Be Equal, Exempt, or Extinct? reached about 2,080. Nigga, Nigger, and Niggardly reached about 1,850. A month earlier, Fifty Shades of Gay reached nearly 6,000 views with a 39 percent open rate.

People are reading, which makes what happens next more interesting. Several July essays produced exactly zero new subscribers. Others produced one, four or six.

I can spend days researching something, write thousands of words, put it in front of nearly 2,000 people, get a respectable open rate and still add almost nobody to the permanent audience. At some point the explanation can no longer be, “Chris needs to write more.”

How much fucking harder would you like me to work?

The writing is already operating at full strength. The machinery around the writing is not.

Look at the Work

There is no shortage of conservative commentary. Turn on cable television and somebody will tell you what Trump said this morning. Turn it on tonight and five more people will explain what they thought about what he said this morning. There is a place for that. It just is not primarily what I am trying to do.

An Inconvenient Black Truth asked a question about race, culture and community decline that most white political commentators would never put above their own names.

With One Little, Two Little, Three Million Indians, I went after another comfortable assumption. Republican immigration arguments often stop at “illegal immigration bad, legal immigration good.” But what happens when a supposedly temporary high-skill pipeline becomes something much larger? How many people are arriving, where are they settling, which industries become dependent on the pipeline, and what happens politically when temporary workers become permanent communities?

That is a more interesting question than whether somebody filled out the correct form.

Nigga, Nigger, and Niggardly dealt with the strange racial permission system America has created around language. The same sound can be culturally celebrated, socially forbidden or career-ending depending largely on who says it.

Then there are When Islam Metastasizes, McHammad’s and Message to Islam: We Will Bury You. I wrote those because Western discussion of political Islam has become so afraid of giving offense that we often avoid the harder questions about doctrine, demographics, history, immigration and political power.

Fifty Shades of Gay went after another subject where tolerance seems to end the moment somebody asks the wrong question. The 1924 Democrat Klanbake examined history that is strangely absent from many modern lectures about America’s racial past.

And when I started looking into massive political Substacks that seemed to have acquired enormous audiences almost overnight, that became They Signed Up for Emails. They Became Propaganda.

I could keep going, but the point is not that every conclusion I reach is beyond dispute. Quite the opposite. If an argument cannot withstand scrutiny, it should not withstand publication either. Somebody still has to ask the question first.

How many nationally known pundits are producing this range of work at this volume? How many will touch these subjects directly rather than circling them from a safe distance?

Some of them are very good. Some are far more knowledgeable than I am about subjects outside my wheelhouse. But many operate inside institutions with producers, advertisers, management, political relationships and reputations to protect. That creates incentives of its own.

I have a different advantage. I can notice something strange and ask, “Why the hell isn’t anybody talking about this?” Then I can spend four or five days trying to find out.

Somewhere tonight there is probably a political pundit with a Ferrari in his garage struggling to explain in three sentences something I spent 8,000 words researching. I do not begrudge him the Ferrari. Well, maybe a little.

The serious point is that talent, originality, output and financial support are not automatically distributed together. Judge the work.

Saying It Is the Easy Part

Anyone can be provocative. Social media proved that years ago. It takes about ten seconds to write, “Schools are indoctrinating children.”

Fine. Prove it. What are they teaching? Who wrote the material? Who trains the teachers? When did the terminology change? Which organizations pushed the policy? What do surveys show? What happens when parents object?

Suddenly the tweet became a research project.

The same is true of immigration. Saying “immigration is changing America” is easy. Establishing how many people are arriving, under which programs, whether they stay, where they settle, what happens to wages and housing, how schools absorb the change, whether assimilation is actually occurring and what follows politically takes real work.

Islam is no different. Saying it is dangerous takes a sentence. Teaching someone enough history, theology, demographics, law and current events to understand the argument takes much longer, and it also requires distinguishing Muslims as individuals from political movements and institutions.

This is why many of these essays are long. I am not merely trying to tell readers what I think. I am trying to show them why I think it.

Most pieces begin with something I have seen, experienced or noticed. Then comes the less glamorous part: government reports, studies, court documents, demographic tables, polling, historical archives, old newspaper coverage and arguments from people who think I am completely wrong.

Sometimes the evidence strengthens the original idea. Sometimes it forces me to narrow it. Occasionally it sends the essay in another direction entirely. Life experience can tell you which question to ask, but it cannot answer the question by itself.

A slogan can be taught in ten seconds. Teaching someone enough to recognize the slogan as bullshit the next time may take ten pages.

That distinction is more important than it sounds. A news story tells you what happened today. Education can change the way you process what happens tomorrow.

If I merely tell you that one statistic is misleading, I have corrected one statistic. If I teach you to ask what denominator was omitted, you may catch the trick the next hundred times somebody uses it.

That is the real product. I do not particularly care whether somebody finishes one of my essays furious for fifteen minutes. I would rather he finish it slightly harder to fool.

That knowledge travels. A reader sends something to his brother. A woman discusses it with her husband. Somebody uses the numbers at a school-board meeting or challenges a politician. Another person watches a television report and realizes that an important piece of the story has been left out.

Culture usually moves that way, one person at a time, until enough individuals stop accepting something they accepted yesterday. The goal is not merely a bigger Substack. It is a bigger effect.

What Happens After Trump?

Trump bought us time. He did not buy us permanence.

That distinction is easy to miss when your side is winning elections and the White House is moving in the direction you wanted. Political victories are temporary unless the ideas behind them become durable enough to survive the people who won them.

If conservatives lose Congress, parts of Trump’s agenda can stall immediately. If the political left returns to the White House after he is gone, executive policies can be reversed, immigration enforcement can change again, agencies can change direction, and a different president working with a friendly Senate can begin filling the federal courts with judges whose philosophy is almost the opposite of those Trump appointed.

That is why winning in 2024 was not the finish line. It bought us a window in which to do several things at once: keep the people who created many of these problems from taking power back, elect conservative-minded people who are willing to use the power voters gave them, teach enough Americans why these policies failed, and build enough influence that those ideas survive Trump himself.

The last two may be the most important. If voters understand only that they like Trump, then conservatism has a Trump problem the day Trump leaves. If they understand why they oppose open-ended immigration, ideological schooling, activist government, race-based policy, sprawling bureaucracy and judges who treat the Constitution as something to be updated according to politics, then those beliefs have a chance of surviving the politician.

That is the difference between winning an election and changing a political culture.

A president can redirect an agency. Another president can redirect it back. A Senate majority can confirm judges. Another Senate majority can confirm a very different generation of judges. Border enforcement can tighten under one administration and loosen under the next. Policies involving schools, sex and gender, federal regulation and race can all shift as political power changes hands.

So if people believe the stakes are as high as they say they are, the job is not merely to win the next election. It is to make the public harder to manipulate before the next election arrives.

That is where education comes in.

A researched essay that reaches 2,000 people may educate 2,000 people. The same argument turned into video, clips, charts, interviews and follow-up pieces may reach 200,000. Some of those people vote. Some raise children. Some sit on school boards. Some run businesses. Some eventually run for office themselves. Others simply stop believing the next ridiculous thing they are told because they now know what question to ask.

That is how influence becomes political power without being a campaign, and it is why I keep coming back to this question of scale. The point is not to build a bigger Substack because bigger numbers are fun to look at. The point is to build enough reach that these ideas do not disappear when Trump does.

Trump bought time. Education is how we make the time worth something. Influence is how we make the education travel.

Some Writers Get the Audience First

This is where the economics become impossible to ignore.

Political writers do not all begin at the same starting line. Some arrive with years of television exposure, massive social-media accounts, campaign organizations, PACs, nonprofits or political mailing lists built by other people. A mailing list is not merely a vanity number.

Suppose one writer begins with 200,000 politically aligned email addresses while another begins with 2,000 readers accumulated one at a time. The advantage does not end with the first email.

A large audience produces engagement, which creates visibility and attracts more subscribers. Some become paid. Those paid subscribers create recurring revenue, which buys the writer more time to write and promote, and the larger operation attracts still more people.

The advantage compounds. Manual importation does not fake influence. It manufactures the starting conditions for influence.

Money buys influence, but it does not always arrive as money. Sometimes it arrives as an audience somebody else spent millions of dollars building.

Once that audience starts producing paid subscriptions, the advantage becomes financial as well. Even a modest paid-conversion rate on a huge list can produce enough recurring revenue for someone to live from Substack while publishing considerably less than I do.

That is not an argument that those writers deserve less money. I am not asking anybody to cancel someone else and send the money to me. The interesting question is why we pretend everyone is competing in the same market under the same conditions.

Some writers received the audience first and built the publication afterward. I built the publication first and am still trying to afford the audience.

You can see another part of the problem simply by opening Substack’s U.S. Politics discovery page. When I checked it, the page was dominated by progressive, Democrat, anti-Trump and Never-Trump voices. Heather Cox Richardson, Jess Piper, Raphael Warnock, Adam Kinzinger, Robert Hubbell, The Bulwark, Legal AF and others appeared prominently, with Michael Moore among the rising publications.

Not every person on that page is technically a liberal. That would be an easy argument to knock down and it misses the point.

Look at the ideological balance a new reader is shown, then consider what happens when already enormous publications receive still more discovery. Visibility creates more engagement, engagement produces more subscribers, and more subscribers create more paid subscriptions and more time.

None of this proves that somebody at Substack has a secret button marked “Suppress Chris.” I doubt there is one. If there is, I hope it is at least a nice button.

It proves something much simpler.

Good writing does not distribute itself.

What Happens If the Writer Gets to Write?

This is where my current arrangement becomes ridiculous.

I research, write, edit, promote and manage the publication. I deal with subscriptions and administrative work. I do SEO because SEO pays bills. I drive Uber because Uber pays bills.

Every hour spent doing those things is an hour that cannot be spent here. I have more essay ideas than I have life expectancy. Finding a topic is not the difficulty. Deciding which worthwhile idea never gets written because something else pays the electric bill is the difficulty.

The same problem occurs after publication. I might spend days building an essay that ought to remain useful for years, promote it for a few days, then race off to the next obligation. Months later, something happens in the news that makes the essay relevant again and it sits in the archive because nobody has time to resurrect it.

That is insane, and it is also wasteful. A serious research project should not produce one webpage. It should become a video, several short clips, charts, audio, follow-up pieces and material that reaches people wherever they consume information. The person who will never read 8,000 words may happily watch an eight-minute video.

Right now I build the ammunition and barely have time to fire it.

One good research and editorial assistant could pull studies, organize sources, fact-check dates and gather background while I concentrate on the argument. One person focused on video and distribution could turn existing work into material that travels much farther than a Substack post.

I do not need fifty employees. Two good people could radically change the output of this operation and, more important, change what my time is used for.

The most difficult part of what I do to replace is not finding a PDF or clipping a video. It is seeing an argument that other people missed, assembling it, testing it and explaining it. That is where my hours should go.

Serious People Fund Serious Things

Natalie Winters recently published reporting about Chinese efforts to influence American media and opinion. One media delegation she described cost approximately $60,000 for five American media figures, with internal materials discussing whether participants’ perceptions had changed.

Forget the partisan argument for a moment and think about the economics. Nobody spending $60,000 influencing five journalists thinks ideas are cheap.

Political campaigns understand that. Universities understand it. Foundations, corporations, advocacy organizations and foreign governments understand it too. They build mailing lists and institutions, pay staff, finance research, buy distribution and repeat messages until those messages become part of the culture.

Yet people who complain constantly about the results often treat the alternative as something that should somehow run on enthusiasm.

Our opponents think in infrastructure. We think in tips.

That is where the absurdity begins. People say the schools are being lost, the media cannot be trusted, immigration policy is changing the country, government institutions have become ideological and their children are inheriting a culture they barely recognize. Those are enormous claims.

Maybe you think some are overstated. Fine. But if you really believe them, your behavior ought to bear at least some relationship to the scale of the problem.

Imagine Americans during World War II looking at what had to be built, financed and mobilized and responding with, “Well, here’s twelve bucks. Save Western civilization.”

Obviously, the comparison is about mobilization, not about pretending every political opponent today is Hitler. The point is much simpler: you cannot call the problem existential and finance the response like a hobby.

Eight Dollars Is Not the Problem

This is where I want to be very clear, especially with the people who already support this publication.

If you pay eight dollars a month, I am not mocking your eight dollars. I am grateful for it. Eight dollars from one reader is eight dollars. Eight dollars from a thousand readers is an operation. That is the distinction.

The problem is not that an individual subscription is too small to matter. The problem is scale. Too few people who say independent voices are important actually fund them in a way that allows those voices to become independent.

A paid subscription matters. Every one of them does. It pays for tools, buys research time, replaces a subscription that did not renew and, in aggregate, can buy something even more valuable: freedom from work that has nothing to do with this publication.

A thousand people paying a modest amount is not a tip jar anymore. It is payroll, research, video and distribution. It is the ability to spend three days chasing a story instead of abandoning it because another job pays today.

The person giving eight dollars is not the problem. The problem is when thousands of people say, “Somebody needs to do something,” and almost everybody assumes somebody else will pay for it.

The Emergency Passed. The Math Didn’t.

Some readers have helped me far beyond anything I had a right to expect, particularly when my life became a complete mess during the eviction and move. I will never forget it. But gratitude does not change arithmetic.

Take An Inconvenient Black Truth. That essay reached well over 100,000 people and brought hundreds of new subscribers into the publication. Dozens became paid.

That was a breakthrough. Then a year passes. Annual subscriptions come up for renewal. Many renew. Some do not. A few new people subscribe. Money comes in, money falls off, and after what looks like a busy month the publication can end up financially close to where it started.

That is not failure. It is the difference between maintenance and growth.

I have asked for support before, and I am asking again. I probably will again unless the underlying economics change.

There is no reason to pretend that should be embarrassing. Universities do not hold one fundraiser and announce that money has permanently ceased to be necessary. Political organizations do not stop fundraising because somebody donated last year. Media companies do not tell advertisers, “Thanks for March. We’re good forever.”

Institutions require recurring resources. Independent institutions are not magically exempt from arithmetic.

What I do not want is a business model where people become serious about supporting this work only when my personal life catches fire.

I do not want another rescue. I want to stop needing rescues.

The next stage is not about survival. It is about multiplication.

An Uber ride pays once. A researched essay can keep educating people for years. A video can reach someone I would otherwise never encounter. An old piece can suddenly become valuable again when the news catches up to it.

So the question is not what another $100 does for me personally. It is what enough $100 contributions, enough $8 subscriptions, enough annual subscribers and enough larger supporters allow this operation to do.

Can they buy research time, video production, distribution, an assistant or enough breathing room to pursue a story for three days instead of abandoning it because another job pays today? Can they help put an argument in front of 100,000 people instead of 2,000?

That is what I mean when I say:

Do not fund my survival. Fund the multiplier.

Judge the Work

I am not asking you to invest in some theoretical future version of me. The proof of concept is already sitting in the archive.

Look at the volume, the subjects, the research, the chances taken and the arguments pursued when safer subjects were available. Then compare the resources behind this publication with the resources behind people whose output is a fraction of mine.

You do not have to accept my opinion of myself. Look at the work and form your own.

I believe I am better at this than many people who are paid enormously more to do it. There. I said it.

Not all of them, and certainly not at everything. But at finding an uncomfortable argument, connecting things other people do not connect, digging until I understand it and then explaining it in ordinary English? Yes, I believe that.

The archive gives you plenty of evidence to decide whether I am full of shit.

What I want to know is what happens when this operation has enough resources to test the proposition properly.

I want to see what happens when the next An Inconvenient Black Truth has video support from day one, when a major immigration essay gets months of distribution instead of a week, when an Islam series reaches hundreds of thousands of people instead of the few thousand who happen to find it, and when every serious research project gets more than one chance to reach someone.

What happens when the writer is no longer also the entire infrastructure? I would like to find out, and I think the work has earned the experiment.

At my age, “someday” has stopped sounding like a plan. Neither this political opening nor any of us will be around forever.

I cannot force anybody to think, cast somebody else’s vote or raise somebody else’s child. What I can do is give someone information he did not have yesterday. I can put into words something he has sensed but never quite knew how to explain. I can dig through the statistics nobody on television bothered to mention and challenge an explanation that stopped making sense years ago.

Then the reader decides what to do with it. Maybe he teaches somebody else. Maybe she speaks up at a meeting. Maybe somebody votes differently, runs for office, changes how he raises a child or simply recognizes the next lie a little faster.

That is how education multiplies.

I did not come back to writing because the world desperately needed another Substack. I came back because I thought there were things that needed saying, questions that needed asking and arguments that deserved more than three minutes on cable television.

The archive already proves that I am willing to do the work. Now I want to find out how far that work can travel when it finally has the machinery behind it.

A couple of days ago I published Message to Islam: We Will Bury You. If you missed it, that was not exactly a timid piece. I put my name on an argument I knew could attract the attention of people who do not merely send angry emails when their religion or political ideology is challenged. I did it anyway because I believe the subject has become too important to whisper about.

I am watching political Islam expand while much of the West argues over whether noticing it is impolite. At the same time, socialism has stopped hiding behind euphemisms, Marxist ideas have migrated from university seminars into institutions that shape ordinary life, and political movements that failed spectacularly in other places are being repackaged for another generation of Americans.

At some point this stops being about whether politics is irritating. It becomes a question of what kind of country our children inherit and whether the institutions, liberties and culture we assumed would always be here actually survive us.

I am willing to put my name on the uncomfortable arguments. I am willing to take the criticism, do the research and say things other people with much larger platforms often will not say. But saying them is only the beginning. If the people who believe these fights are real want the ideas to survive, spread and eventually win, then somebody has to build the machinery behind them.

We have been fucking around long enough.

Help Build the Machinery

If this essay made the case, here is the practical part.

Free subscriber: You help by reading, sharing, forwarding essays, posting them, and putting the arguments in front of people who would never find this publication on their own. Distribution matters.

Subscribe free: mrchrisarnell.com

Paid subscriber: This is the foundation. Paid subscriptions buy research time, tools, and hours I can spend writing instead of doing work unrelated to the publication.

Become a paid subscriber: mrchr.is/help

Resistance Core: This is the level that starts changing the scale of the operation. At $100 a month or $1,200 a year, Resistance Core support helps fund deeper research, video, distribution, outside help, and eventually the kind of small team I described in this essay.

Join the Resistance Core: mrchr.is/resist

One-time support: If a recurring subscription is not your thing but you want to help push the work farther, one-time contributions go directly toward keeping the research, writing, and distribution moving.

Make a contribution: mrchr.is/give

Prefer Venmo? If you would rather give directly without starting a subscription or using the gift page:

Venmo: https://account.venmo.com/u/mrchrisarnell

If you already support this publication, thank you. Seriously. The point of this essay is not that what you are doing is too little. It is that more people need to do it.

Eight dollars from one reader is eight dollars. Eight dollars from a thousand readers is an operation.

Do not fund my survival. Fund the multiplier.

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