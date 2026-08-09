Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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Chef R.T.'s avatar
Chef R.T.
2d

You’re right that good writing doesn’t distribute itself, and you’re right that most people who claim the stakes are high still treat the work like optional content. I do not. There are real problems with our country but most people seem to have the “What, me worry?” attitude.

As you know, I’m a paid subscriber. The higher tier isn’t realistic for me, but the base one is. I keep it because your essays actually do the digging instead of just reacting. To me, that part matters more than the view counts.

Keep going, brother. You’re still on a roll.

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1 reply by Christopher Arnell
Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
2d

I'm here for the long term. I am a reader, not a watcher. I do not watch videos or podcasts so reading your work is for me. Keep it up, I'll give when I can. Retirement means no more paychecks.

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