[Let’s Help Each Other]

“You don’t lose anything by amplifying others — you strengthen the whole ecosystem that keeps you alive.”

The truth doesn’t spread by accident. It spreads because people carry it.

Every day, independent writers, thinkers, and truth-tellers fight algorithms that bury their work and corporations that decide who gets seen. The Left knows this — and they’ve mastered the art of connection.

They treat distribution like logistics.

They’ve built a mesh.

Each voice amplifies the next.

Every post, every retweet, every cross-link keeps their message alive.

Meanwhile, too many on the Right still act like competition instead of teammates — guarding followers, protecting turf, and fearing that helping someone else might somehow shrink their own audience.

That mindset is suicide.

Being individuals instead of a team is how we keep losing battles we should already have won.

This page is about changing that.

This isn’t a donation form.

It’s infrastructure.

It’s how we build the mesh — a network of voices carrying truth together, instead of dying in isolation.

How It Works

Use the form below to submit a Substack post, X thread, or video that deserves more eyes. I’ll review submissions weekly and highlight the strongest ones across my channels — Substack, X, and in a “Boost Roundup.” I’ll send you a link to the spreadsheet containing the current links, along with a premade blurb to copy/paste. Everyone who submits commits to sharing at least one other person’s link.

This is about cooperation, not competition.

If we carry each other’s voices, no algorithm can bury us all.

We don’t lack voices.

We lack relays.

Let’s build them.

Submit Your Boost

Use this form to share your Substack post, X thread, video, or article that deserves a signal boost. After you submit, commit to sharing one other submission to keep the mesh growing. ➡️ Boost Submission Form:

https://mrchr.is/boost-form

Why This Matters

Democrats build ecosystems.

They share, coordinate, and amplify each other’s narratives until they become cultural law.

Conservatives often create islands — great voices surrounded by silence.

The result?

Truth gets shouted once and forgotten.

When we boost each other, we break that cycle.

We turn a collection of isolated accounts into a living network — a mesh strong enough to compete with the machine.

This isn’t about ego.

It’s about survival.

If you’ve ever felt like your post, your voice, or your platform didn’t matter, it’s because the system was designed to make you feel that way.

But the moment you link arms with others, that illusion dies.

When the media builds walls, we build reach.

When they censor, we share.

When they isolate, we connect.

That’s the mesh.

That’s how we win.

Rules of the Road

No bots. No spam. No division bait.

Submissions must align with truth, evidence, and integrity.

When you submit your own work, also commit to boosting at least one other post from the community. Try to share it on Substack and on other platforms.

That’s how the mesh grows — one share at a time.

Together, we turn scattered voices into signal.

Truth travels when we carry it together.